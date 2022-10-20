SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Airbnb announced a new measure to help prevent unauthorized parties in Sacramento and across California.

Ahead of Halloween, the online lodging marketplace is teaming up with Minut, a property tech company, to offer Airbnb hosts a free noise sensor to prevent concerns they might have about noise in their rental units, according to a press release.

Airbnb hosts are also getting offered three months free of Minut’s noise and occupancy monitoring subscription service, according to the online rental company.

The collaboration between the two companies comes after Airbnb announced anti-party measures that it would take to prevent parties during the weekend before Halloween, which falls on a Monday this year.

“Specifically in California, over 12,000 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2021 — including over 250 in Sacramento, alone,” Airbnb said in the release.

How do the noise sensors work?

The noise devices are integrated with Airbnb’s messaging tool and the sensor technology monitors decibel levels. Airbnb said guests’ privacy will be safe, as the noise sensor technology doesn’t record sound or conversations.

The devices flag decibels if they exceed a certain level, set by the host, and are prohibited to be placed in spaces like bedrooms and other sleeping areas.

If a certain decibel is exceeded, an automatic notification can be sent by Minut through Airbnb’s messaging tool to the host and guest, according to the rental company.

Airbnb is requiring hosts to disclose to prospective guests that they have these sensors inside the rental on their listing page.

The sensors are available to hosts in over 60 countries and regions, the company said.

Hosts can claim their noise sensor and subscription offer by clicking here.

Airbnb’s previous bans on parties in Sacramento

Airbnb recently cracked down on unauthorized parties this summer for Memorial Day weekend and July 4th.

In May, Airbnb said it planned to block one-night reservations during the two weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento and the rest of the United States. It was the first time the company enacted this plan during Memorial Day weekend.

Airbnb rolled out a similar plan in the Sacramento area for July 4th, 2021, which denied over 400 people from booking entire home listings.

The company began introducing party bans in 2020, which reduced party reports in California by 62% year-over-year, according to Airbnb.