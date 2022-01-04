Alameda County Sheriff’s Office employee killed in freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal freeway shooting is under investigation on Tuesday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 4:30 p.m., CHP officers responded to westbound Interstate-580 following reports of a crash at the westbound Interstate-80 transition.
Authorities arrived to find a man in a car who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a young sheriff’s office employee, who was driving home from work.
Investigators say after being shot, the victim appears to have veered to the left striking the guardrail which caused moderate damage to the car.
All lanes of westbound I-580 were shut down until about 7:50 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
