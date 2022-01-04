Alameda County Sheriff’s Office employee killed in freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal freeway shooting is under investigation on Tuesday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:30 p.m., CHP officers responded to westbound Interstate-580 following reports of a crash at the westbound Interstate-80 transition.

Authorities arrived to find a man in a car who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a young sheriff’s office employee, who was driving home from work.

We will have a press conference tonight at 10pm at our Eden Township Station to discuss this tragic loss to our agency and community. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 5, 2022

Investigators say after being shot, the victim appears to have veered to the left striking the guardrail which caused moderate damage to the car.

All lanes of westbound I-580 were shut down until about 7:50 p.m.

#Breaking @CHP_GoldenGate confirms a highway shooting has shutdown all lanes on I-580 westbound towards the connector ramp to westbound I-80. A sig-alert was issued at 5:01 p.m.. CHP did not provide additional details at the time @kron4news #traffic pic.twitter.com/5FwaImWi5L — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) January 5, 2022

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.