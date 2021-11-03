Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan hit, killed by car

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Around 2:30 p.m., Chan was walking her dog and was hit by a car.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Grand Street and located Chan, who was unresponsive.

She suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Highland Hospital where she later died.

During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan was a advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing and health care for the uninsured.

She is survived by two children and two grandchildren.

The family thanks the first responders and medical staff that provided care to Chan, and they request privacy at this time.

The driver of the car, a woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

“On behalf of the Alameda City Council and the City of Alameda, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Supervisor Wilma Chan who was tragically killed this morning after being struck by a car as she walked her dog. Supervisor Chan, an Alameda resident, was a longtime dedicated public servant who served the residents of Alameda for more than two decades as a former State Assembly Member, and Speaker of the Assembly, and on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Chan was a tireless advocate for seniors, children, and families, promoting programs that advance children’s health, and help lift people out of poverty, and so much more. Her compassion, strong sense of community, and devotion to the people she served will be profoundly missed.” Statement from Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, Mayor of Alameda

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. Her decades of service to the community, championing health care, affordable housing and support for families, has touched the lives of many. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 4, 2021

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. Supervisor Chan was a north star for so many important issues that served the vulnerable in our community. She was a champion, for example, of All In Alameda County, which addresses food insecurity and address issues of poverty. Her influence and commitment to her community and Alameda County will be greatly missed.” Nancy E. O’Malley, Alameda County District Attorney

My deepest condolences to Wilma Chan’s family and loved ones. She was a dedicated public servant and champion for families in the Bay Area. She will be deeply missed. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 4, 2021

I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner w/ her during the time that we overlapped as local elected officials in @AlamedaCounty. Rest In Peace Wilma! 🙏🏾 — Councilmember Loren Taylor (@lorenmtaylor) November 3, 2021

I am devastated at the passing of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan at the hands of a motorist.



A progressive trailblazer, Supervisor Chan was the first Asian American Assembly Majority leader.



A painful reminder of the urgency to fight for road safety & modal shift. https://t.co/VWDzLOL7y5 — Terry Taplin🚰🏳️‍🌈🥑🌹🚲🚍✍️🏾 (@TaplinTerry) November 3, 2021

