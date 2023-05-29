(KTXL) — A couple of very lucky California residents have become instant millionaires so far every month this year.

In February, the California Lottery revealed that Edwin Castro was the winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. history: $2.04 billion.

Here are all players the California Lottery announced to have won $1,000,000 or more in 2023:

January

The biggest winner was announced in January was Edward Lojewski who won $247 million from matching all six numbers with the Mega Millions lottery purchased at a 7-Eleven in Santa Clara County.

Other winners announced in January:

•Mary Higelin won $20,000,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased in Riverside County

•Salvador Carbajal who won $10,000,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased in Los Angeles County

•Louis Farillas won $10,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

• Roberto Nunes won $10,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

• Nicholas Simpson won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

•Lazaro Macias won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Orange County

•Cesar Escamilla won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

February

Aside from Edwin Castro, who was announced to have the $2.04 billion jackpot, Jose Sanchez and Eduardo Pingquian were both announced in February to have won $5,000,000 from scratch-off tickets

Other winners announced in February:

•Reynaldo Phillips won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Contra Costa County

• Ruici Wu won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

•Omar Balderas won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Tulare County

•Steve Bisset won $1,120,390 from matching 5 of the 6 winning Powerball numbers on a ticket purchased in Lassen County

•Ariana Rosas won $1,044,212 from matching 5 of the 6 winning Powerball numbers on a ticket purchased in San Bernardino County

March

Walter Amaya and Paul Coggins were the biggest winners announced in March. Both men won $5,000,000 from scratch-off tickets purchased in Los Angeles County.

Other winners announced in March:

•Van Le won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Alameda County.

•Teddy Young won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Santa Clara County

•Ana Contreras won $1,149,661 from matching 5 of the 6 winning Powerball numbers on a ticket purchased in Los Angeles County

•Victor Varela won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in San Diego County

•Luis Cruz won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Fresno County

•Ramon Torres won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

April

The California Lottery’s two biggest announced winners in April were Lenora Watson and Alec Bucu who both won $5,000,000 from scratch-off tickets.

Other winners announced in April:

•Misael Cruz won $3,987,249 from matching 5 of the 6 winning Powerball numbers on a ticket purchased in San Bernadino County

• Kaleb Heng won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Stanislaus County

•John Vang won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Fresno County

•Eugenio Anaya won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

•Martin Ramirez won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

•Susana Corona won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Los Angeles County

•Miguel Ambriz won $2,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Ventura County

•Jose Sanchez won $1,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Orange County

May

In May the California Lottery announced the winner of a full jackpot for the California Super Lotto, Jimmie Coleman, who won $41,000,000.

Other winners announced in May:

•Luis Castaneda Esparza won $5,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Orange County

•Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez won $5,000,000 from a scratch-off purchased in Alameda County

•Ali Dib won $2,082,652 from matching 5 of the 6 winning Mega Millions numbers on a ticket purchased in San Mateo County.