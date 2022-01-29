All lanes open, BART service resumes after police activity on I-580 in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Police have shut down all lanes going both westbound and eastbound on I-580 in Hayward Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The area primarily affected is on Paloverde Road in Hayward.

Authorities are calling it a “severe traffic alert” and have diverted traffic to Eden Canyon Road.

BART also announced it has temporarily stopped its Blue line service in the area, per a request by CHP. Service between Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations has now resumed.

The incident started when CHP received a call from a truck driver who found an unidentified object in his vehicle.

Out of caution, the driver stopped in the center lane of Interstate 580 and got out of his car safely to call police, authorities said.

The truck remained in the middle of the road as officers arrived at the scene, along with the bomb squad.

Authorities do not believe the object was harmful but took extra precautions to make sure something like a bomb was not there.

Officials said the object in the truck was no longer a threat, and it was safe to reopen the freeway.

The incident on the freeway should be cleared within the hour, CHP Dublin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.