(KTXL) —The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a man who fled the courthouse before he could be remanded by a judge.

The sheriff’s office said David Salke was at the courthouse because he had failed to charge his ankle monitor.

Before being remanded, however, Salke allegedly fled the courthouse and stole a construction vehicle that was across the street.

Deputies and officers with Jackson Police pursued him into Calaveras County but eventually lost him. A California Highway Patrol helicopter then flew in at the request of the sheriff’s office to help.

They were able to get information on his location but found the vehicle abandoned.

The sheriff’s office said they are now searching for him in the Tiger Creek area.