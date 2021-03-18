FOUND: 2-year-old boy abducted in Oakland no longer missing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakland police say a 2-year-old boy has been found after he was abducted in Oakland on Tuesday.

FOX40 sister station KRON told he was brought to the Oakland Police Department’s Eastmont Substation.

An Amber Alert was activated on Thursday morning and canceled just hours later.

Michael Hamilton was last seen on Fruitvale Ave at E 27th St, California Highway Patrol tweeted at 7:51 a.m. The Oakland Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Police say he was abducted by a 30-year-old woman named Tinasha.

She was last seen driving a rental car, a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California plates: 8TYX914.

Courtesy: Oakland Police Department

According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was seated in the backseat of the Nissan with his aunt and her friend, the suspect. Police said the aunt left the car to make a stop at a store and then the suspect drove off with Michael.

They disappeared on March 16 and Oakland police were notified of the incident around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.