FOUND: Car stolen in Merced with 3-year-old girl inside

The CHP provided these two photos of Jessie Joanne Sanchez and the car she was in that was taken.

The Latest:

8:45 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says the Amber Alert has been deactivated and the missing 3-year-old girl has been found.

Original story below:

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amber Alert has been issued as Merced police search for a stolen car with a 3-year-old inside.

The California Highway Patrol says at around 6:45 p.m., a 2002 silver Toyota Corolla was taken from West 27th Street, near K Street.

At the time, 3-year-old Jessie Joanne Sanchez was inside the car, according to the CHP.

Police say the car has the California license plate 4VMS942.

Sanchez is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When she was abducted she was wearing a pink sweater, a green shirt, and black pants with pink stars.

Anyone with information about Sanchez or the car should call 911 or the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.