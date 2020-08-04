Amber Alert: Father suspected of kidnapping 2-year-old in San Diego

San Diego police issued an amber alert for this little girl, 2-year-old Charli-Fae Harris. She was last seen with her father (right), Lafayette Harris, who drives a white Saturn sedan. (Photos: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Police issued an Amber Alert in San Diego Tuesday morning after a father allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter.

The child abduction alert was issued overnight after 31-year-old Lafayette Harris was accused of taking the girl, Charli-Fae Harris, from a home on 47th Street in the Chollas View area around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Early Tuesday morning, officers said they found Harris’ white Saturn sedan in a University City parking lot off Regents Road, but there was no immediate sign of father or daughter. Officers spread out to search the area.

Police say Charli-Fae Harris is mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver, sparkly shoes.

Lafayette Harris was described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen driving the white 2003 Saturn L200 four-door sedan, license plate California 6VZR757, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about the pair’s whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately.

A vehicle like the one that Lafayette Harris drives, provided by San Diego Police Department.