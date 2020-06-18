Amendment to put affirmative action on November ballot clears committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is one step closer to repealing its affirmative action ban from 1996.

“The notion that we believed 25 years ago that by denying our differences we would be elevating everybody has proven to be completely the opposite,” Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, said.

Restoring affirmative action in California would mean government agencies and academic institutions can hire workers or admit students based on race, ethnicity, sex or national origin.

The Senate Labor, Employment and Retirement Committee voted 4-1 on Wednesday to send the bill to the next committee before a final floor vote.

The measure, ACA 5, ultimately brings the issue to voters to determine whether California should reinstate affirmative action after it was banned 24 years ago.

More than 100 opponents called into Wednesday’s hearing, many from the Asian Pacific Islander community.

“The nation is in the midst of a pandemic, as well as a social upheaval. In the coming weeks, many mistakes will be made, mistakes that will be regretted further down the road. Don’t let this be one of them. Keep discrimination illegal and vote no on ACA 5,” Silicon Valley Chinese Association Foundation President Crystal Lu said.

But the bill has been at the top of the Legislative Black Caucus’ priority list. Support for the measure has grown as the national conversation on racial justice continues.

“Personally, this notion of a colorblind society I find offensive because it denies who I am, my rich cultural heritage and background that I’m quite proud of. So, it’s not about colorblind, it’s about respecting differences,” Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, said.

If lawmakers pass the bill by June 25, it will be on the ballot in November.