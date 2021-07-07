American Airlines flight out of San Jose makes emergency landing at LAX

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An American Airlines flight that departed from San Jose was forced to make an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning.

The airline said flight 761, which was bound for Phoenix, had a possible mechanical issue. It landed “without incident” at 7:41 a.m. PST.

“Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to interrupt our customers’ travel plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” a statement from the airline said.

The plane had 123 passengers and five crew members, with no injuries reported, according to American Airlines.

It had departed from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport at 6:16 a.m.