(KTXL) — American Cruise Lines have announced their first California cruise through the California Delta, exploring San Francisco, Napa Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.

According to the news release, operating round trip, the cruise will take guests from San Francisco into Wine Country along the Napa River. It will also take guests through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, and the San Joaquin River. The new cruise line will be eight days with stops in San Francisco, Napa, Valley, Stockton, and Sacramento.

The San Francisco Bay Cruise will have a wide variety of experiences such as passing the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Treasure Island. There will also be stops in San Francisco such as visiting Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz.

There will also be a Napa Valley Winery experience, and a NASCAR-style driving experience at the Stockton 99 Speedway. In Sacramento, guests will have a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port and visit the California Railroad Museum.

On the cruise, there will be daily Sunrise Yoga and different Wine Country experiences, such as wine presentations where guests can learn, sip, and enjoy regional wine. Local Northern Californian cuisine will be served, and guests will receive a local cookbook.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the

country,” Charles B. Robertson the President & CEO of American Cruise Lines said in the news release. “Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new

opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many

have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country.”

The new California cruise will depart on Feb. 17, 2023, Feb. 24, 2023, March 3, 2023, and March 10, 2023.