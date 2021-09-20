American Hotel and Lodging Association discusses lingering pandemic downturns

When it comes to the biggest source of revenue for the hotel industry from coast to coast, California stands to be the biggest loser in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of 2021, the Golden State is expected to lose more than $9.8 billion.

San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego are experiencing the biggest downturns, according to research done in part by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Chip Rogers, the president and CEO of AHLA, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to go over the numbers.

“If it doesn’t turn around soon, in the next 12 months, the industry will not look like it did in 2019,” Rogers said.