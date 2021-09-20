American Society of Civil Engineers discusses California’s infrastructure report card

As discussions over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package hit the hurdle of immigration reform, the traditional infrastructure bill floating around the House is also facing trouble.

Even though that $1.2 trillion bi-partisan measure is expected to come up for a vote next week, Democratic infighting may jeopardize the whole deal.

As the professionals that might help erect much of what that bill may pay for, the American Society of Civil Engineers said much is at stake for California as this decision is made.

John Hogan, the ASCE California report card co-chair, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the infrastructure report card his group put together for California.

Hogan told FOX40 the C- grade given to California mostly stems from underfunding over a long period of time.

“Things are not going to get better by themselves. The state relies on the federal government for a good portion of our infrastructure funding,” Hogan explained. “We don’t rely solely on them … but the federal government really needs to set the standard by coming in and providing the lion’s share of funding for big infrastructure projects.”