An Amtrak train partially derailed late Wednesday morning after striking a Ventura County-owned truck in Moorpark.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a destroyed vehicle alongside the tracks, as well as an Amtrak train with multiple cars that had come off the rails.

Despite initial reports that seven or eight cars had derailed, the Ventura County Fire Department later clarified that of the train’s seven cars, three had derailed.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office noted that the derailed cars were still upright.

Local photographer Michael Coons said on Twitter that the vehicle was a truck belonging to the Ventura County Public Works Agency.

The California Highway Patrol shared this image of the aftermath of a train crash in Moorpark on June 28, 2023. (CHP Moorpark)

The front of the train also sustained damage, footage showed, leaving dozens of people — likely passengers — standing in a dirt area alongside the track.

As a result, Los Angeles Avenue was closed in the area between Hitch Boulevard and Tierra Rejada Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, though by 12:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said all roads were open.

A train derailed after striking a vehicle in Moorpark on June 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The cause of the crash and any potential injuries are not yet known, though Coons said it “looks like no serious injuries.”

VCFD Capt. Brian McGrath told the Moorpark Acorn that 190 people were aboard the train, and the agency later tweeted that one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and four were taken with “bumps and scrapes – all minor injuries.”

One of those transported was a man who was part of the county’s crew, said David Fleisch, assistant director of public works. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Moorpark is located roughly 20 miles west of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.