Answers sought after Southern California deputies fatally shoot Black man who allegedly dropped gun during confrontation

(KTLA) — An investigation continued Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles that sparked protests Monday night.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name, but he was identified by family and the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter as Dijon Kizzee.

Kizzee was riding his bike near 110th Street and Budlong Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday when deputies tried to stop him for what they described as a vehicle code violation. The nature of the violation remained unclear Tuesday morning.

Kizzee got off his bike and ran from the deputies, who pursued him on foot. Video captured by a bystander appeared to show Kizzee carrying some clothing in his arms as he ran northbound on Budlong Avenue toward 109th Place.

The deputies eventually caught up with Kizzee and attempted to make contact with him near the 1200 block of West 109th Place.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brandon Dean said Monday. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun.”

Two deputies then opened fire striking the man several times, Dean said. Kizzee died at the scene.

The bystander’s video did not show the confrontation but cuts to the two deputies pointing their weapons at the man, who is on the ground, lying face down and motionless, partially underneath the back of a parked pickup truck.

“We still have to conduct our interviews of the investigating officers to see exactly what happened and transpired during the deputy-involved-shooting,” Dean said in response to questions on what prompted the use of force. “But if this individual was reaching for a semi-automatic handgun, I would suggest that, you know, that’s probably why deadly force was important.”

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting sparked protests at the crime scene and outside the sheriff’s department’s South Los Angeles station Monday night. Chants of “Black lives matter” could be heard as demonstrators marched through the streets.

The two deputies involved in the shooting have not been identified.

The department said that it’s speaking to and searching for witnesses. Investigators are also canvassing the area for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.