For the last seven years, Anthony Rendon has held one of California’s most powerful positions: Speaker of the State Assembly.

“I like the way we were aggressive and forward-thinking throughout my seven years here,” Rendon said.

California’s 70th Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon looks back on his tenure serving in one of the legislature’s most powerful positions. A position he’s held since 2016, which makes him California’s 2nd longest-serving speaker in state history.

But come Friday, he’ll pass that baton to fellow Democrat Robert Rivas.

Now, Rendon is reflecting on his tenure leading the Assembly. A role even he’s surprised he held as long as he did.

“I’m very shy. I’m not much of a people person. So, my makeup, who I am as a person, it did not exactly make me the most well-suited person for this job. So, it’s certainly a shock from that perspective.”

A job seen as powerful because of its influence over the bills get heard on the floor, who’s appointed to various committees, and what budget and other priorities are relayed directly to the governor.

Not to mention taking action during statewide emergencies.

“I think I’m most proud of is the way we responded to various crises, whether they are the fires and floods that we had, Donald Trump, which I considered to be a crisis, rather than fixing the problems with a Band-Aid on things,” said Rendon.

But it’s also one of those crises that led to him having regrets.

He added, “I think one of the things that haunt me a lot is that during the Covid outbreak, we shut down the legislature. We did not meet for several months at a time when people were still working in most restaurants, essential workers were working. I don’t know how to reconcile that. I think it would have been important symbolically.”

On issues, he says he’s proud of the multiple budgets he worked on and his efforts to make the legislature more diverse.

But on other key issues, he recognizes it’s been tough.

“It’s fair. I think politicians, we often talk about what we’ve done as opposed to reality. Those problems took a generation to create, and they will take a long time to solve,” he said.

On what it was like working with both Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor Jerry Brown, Rendon offered a sense of humor.

“They’re great, Gavin Newsom has better hair,” he remarked.

But amidst humor, the Assembly speaker also has advice for the next person to take his job.

Rendon commented, “You wake up. There are surprises, but the job is about rolling with those changes, rolling with those punches.”

He continued, “My life has been one surprise after another. So, who the hell knows what happens next.”

So, what comes next for Rendon?

Well, he’s still a member of the Assembly representing portions of Los Angeles.

He adds that he intends to serve out the remainder of his term through 2024. After that, he intends to run for state treasurer.