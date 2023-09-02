Opening weekend at Apple Hill kicked off Sept. 1 for the fall season.

(FOX40.COM) — Opening weekend continues at Apple Hill with live music, apples that are known to be delicious, and a 20th anniversary celebration to come, Sunday.

The 20th anniversary is a celebration of Wofford Acres Vineyards and will include fine wine, music with performances by Mercy Me (band), and “delicious food in our beautiful setting,” according to the the Apple Hill website.

With over 50 Apple Hill Farms and 56 years in existence, Apple Hill reported that they have become a family tradition for millions of people. Their seasonal amenities include apple and pumpkin farms, bake shops, kids activities, and more.

Sunday’s celebration will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1900 Hidden Valley Lane, Camino. For more information call 530-626-6858 or visit applehill.com.