Armed person at SFO shot and killed by police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco International Airport spokesperson said police shot and killed an armed man at the international terminal near the SFO BART station on Thursday morning.

The incident was “resolved,” SFO tweeted at 9:08 a.m.

According to SFO, the suspect was armed with two guns and they were demonstrating “threatening behavior.” It started around 7:30 a.m.

San Francisco police officers shot the suspect, who “expired” from his injuries, SFO emailed in a statement to KRON4.

One minor injury was also reported in a person near the area, who was not an airport employee or passenger. They were taken to the hospital.

“This incident did not result in any other impact on airport operations,” SFO said.

BART sent an alert just after 8 a.m., saying its SFO station was closed for police activity. It reopened by 8:45 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by SamTrans during the closure.

SFO tweeted that passengers in the area may be directed around the police activity.

This story will be updated as information is confirmed.