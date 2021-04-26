Armed Washington man arrested in Yosemite convenience store after 8-hour standoff

GROVELAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed Washington man refused to leave a convenience store in Yosemite National Park for roughly eight hours Sunday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11 a.m., an employee at the Yosemite Lakes Country Store and gas station called 911 to say an “irate” man with a knife had come into the store and would not leave. At one point, officials said the man had forcibly stolen from the store.

Everyone inside the store was able to safely leave before law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife, Yosemite National Park and California Highway Patrol arrived.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were eventually called as the man, identified as Washington resident 39-year-old Robert Loschiavo, continued to refuse to surrender.

Roughly eight hours into the standoff, the sheriff’s office says the SWAT team went into the store and was able to take Loschiavo into custody.

He faces charges for suspected robbery and resisting arrest.