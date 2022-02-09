Around 15 people on the run after smash-and-grab at Merced jewelry store, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Around 15 people were allegedly involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m., Merced Police Lt. Joseph Perez says officers were called to the mall for a disturbance, and then later learned it was a robbery.

Perez said around 15 suspects used hammers to break the glass display case before grabbing an unknown amount of jewelry and running off with it. Perez said he believes this is the first time a smash and grab robbery of this extent has happened in Merced.

“Not this organized, not this sophisticated, but it’s something you see on the news that happens in other cities but to see it happen here, it’s like well it’s here too,” explained Perez.

Multiple vehicles were reported to leave the scene, according to police.

Hours after the robbery, the employees at the Prestigio Jewelers are still cleaning up the damage and sorting through what was stolen.

Officials are continuing to investigate the robbery.

Perez says when the suspects are caught, they’re facing felony grand theft and larceny charges- but could be upgraded as they continue to investigate. He says they believe this is an isolated incident and doesn’t think the suspects will be back at the Merced Mall any time soon.















Courtesy: Merced Golden Wire News

“It’s disheartening to see how a group of people can commit crimes like that just so brazen out in the open at the mall and it was pretty casual,” said Perez. “It wasn’t you know sprinting to get the job done. It was so casual that it’s almost scary”

This is still an ongoing investigation, so anyone with any information about the possible suspects or the robbery is urged to call the Merced Police Department.