(KTXL) — Seventeen felony arrests were made in connection with two mass shootings at Sikh temples, one in Stockton and another in Sacramento, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The Attorney General’s office said the arrests resulted from “a months-long, multiagency investigation of rival criminal syndicates operating throughout Northern California.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, members of those groups are alleged to have been involved in a mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton on August 27, 2022 and a shooting at a Sikh temple just outside Sacramento late last month.

In addition to those shootings, the Attorney General’s Office said the groups were connected to violent crimes including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation resulted in 41 firearms being seized and that two other shootings were prevented.



“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighborhoods where their children live and play.