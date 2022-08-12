MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CAL FIRE officials and police officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say.

According to officials, CAL FIRE, along with the help of the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer, on suspicion of arson.

On July 21st, fire and law enforcement personnel responded to a vegetation fire outside of the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Officials say that, after investigating, they determined the fire to be arson.

Officials say they located and arrested Bradley in the City of Merced.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of arson in the Dalton Fire.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has arrested 108 arson suspects from January 1 through July 31, 2022.

To report suspicious fire activity call 1-800-468-4408.