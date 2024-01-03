(FOX40.COM) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced another guilty conviction for a member of the California Aryan Brotherhood for murder in aid of racketeering.

According to the DOJ, a 53-year-old man from Lake Forest pleaded guilty to the murder of an inmate at High Desert Prison, which is located in Northern California, on July 28, 2018.

Court documents reveal that the man admitted that he murdered the victim because they “falsely claimed to be an Aryan Brotherhood member and had run up a significant drug debt at his previous prison, which are both violations of the AB’s expected codes of conduct.”

A press release from the DOJ states that the man “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” killed the victim to maintain status within the gang.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller is scheduled to sentence the 53-year-old on March 25. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

On Dec. 22, 2023, it was announced that another member of the gang, who was from Sacramento, was arrested for the same charge.

That man, 49, pled guilty to the murder of an inmate at Salinas Valley Prison on Oct. 29, 2016, as a part of an AB-related killing. Specifically, he said that he murdered the victim because they failed to carry out a hit previously assigned by another gang member.

The Vallejo Police Department, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office were a few of the agencies that assisted the DEA and DOJ with this case.