As statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, health officials worry about post-Super Bowl surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to trend downward but are concerned that gatherings during the Super Bowl will lead to a new spike in cases.

Officials also said the number of vaccine shots given have risen.

In January, 45,000 people a day were getting vaccinated. Officials said that number has grown most recently to around 180,000 people a day.

Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly said that precautions like masking up should continue.

“The chances for another surge in California is real. Our case rates are down, but they’re not low,” Ghaly explained.

Data has shown that infections surged after major holidays and also during sporting events that spawned large gatherings. Ghaly pointed to the World Series run and the NBA Championship series that came around the time of Halloween gatherings as examples.

“In the Southern California region with the Dodgers and the Lakers winning, that was the beginning of a surge that led to a lot of death in California,” Ghlay said.

Health officials know that indoor family gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas led to another spike.

Super Bowl Sunday comes with the same conditions where family and friends can gather for hours if not most of the day.

Ghaly knows it will happen and said you can still enjoy the game safely.

“Keep your distance, keep your masks on, try to share as little as you can except for the cheers of the game when it’s appropriate,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly said the precautions will be hard but essential to prevent more COVID-19 deaths.

“Let’s not let the Super Bowl be the beginning of the next huge surge,” Ghaly said. “We’re almost there. Let’s keep our guard up a little bit longer.”

Ghaly also said the state will soon be coordinating COVID-19 vaccinations and that will ease some of the confusion created by individual counties using different rules and strategies to distribute the limited number of vaccine doses.