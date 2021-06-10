As temperatures rise, wildfire damage and drought conditions increase across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures rise and summer nears, California is experiencing an increase in wildfire activity and acres burned, as well as severe drought conditions.

Cal Fire reported Wednesday they have seen a 25% increase in wildfire activity compared to 2020, as well as a 58% increase in acres burned.

“As temps continue to increase, it is important that you do your part to prevent wildfires!” Cal Fire tweeted.

Cal Fire has been racing to get recruits the experience they need to tackle what officials say could be a devastating and taxing fire season.

Meanwhile, numbers released this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor revealed the state’s drought conditions have worsened.

Areas of “exceptional drought” jumped a little over 7% the past week, according to the data.

Most of the state continues to be in the highest categories of “extreme drought” and “exceptional drought,” with growers in Sutter and Yuba counties saying that they can already see a disastrous crop in these conditions.

Last year, there were no areas of “exceptional drought.”