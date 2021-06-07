Assemblyman Kevin Kiley considers entering recall election

(KTXL) — California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, announced on his blog Monday that he is considering entering the likely recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the Recall, has offered to organize a committee of Recall leaders to explore that question: whether my candidacy would best serve the goals of removing Newsom and bringing the fundamental change California needs,” Kiley stated in his blog post titled “My Plans for the Recall Election.”

Kiley says that Heatlie’s group of recall organizers will advise him before taking formal steps in launching a recall election campaign.

“So before taking any formal steps, I’m going to trust in the citizens who built this movement. Orrin’s group will account for all dynamics in advising on the best path forward,” Kiley wrote.

If Kiley decides to enters the race, he would join at least 15 other candidates besides Newsom who are hoping to become California’s governor.