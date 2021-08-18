Assemblyman discusses help for tribal land victims in California

A new state investment is addressing missing and murdered Native Americans, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Assemblymember James C. Ramos today highlighted a major new $5 million investment in the state budget aimed at supporting public safety on tribal lands in California. The funds are for the implementation of California Assembly Bill 3099 (AB 3099), which calls for the California Department of Justice to provide training and guidance to law enforcement agencies and tribal governments to help reduce uncertainty regarding criminal jurisdiction and improve public safety on tribal lands. The new effort also includes funds to study challenges related to the reporting and identification of missing and murdered Native Americans in California, particularly women and girls. California is home to one of the largest populations of Native American and Alaskan Native heritage people in the country — with approximately 176 California Native American Tribes and a little over 100 separate tribal reservations.News Release Excerpt from State Department of Justice
Click or tap here to read the full press release.
Assemblyman James Ramos, a lifelong resident of the San Manuel Indian Reservation, joined Sonseehray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share more about this effort.