Assemblyman Jim Patterson warns of more EDD delays as Californians await unemployment money

(KTXL) — Never shy to share his displeasure with California’s Employment Development Department, Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson told members of the media Friday that he was warned of more delays for Californians expecting unemployment checks.

“They don’t have the nimbleness, they don’t have the training to be able to turn the funds around in a way that gets people what they need in a timely fashion,” the Republican assemblyman said.

Patterson said his office, along with other lawmakers, was told Friday by EDD leadership that money from the federal extension of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs won’t be sent out to those who need it until at least early March. That’s more than two months after the EDD received the money from the federal government, according to Patterson.

“These are people who had unemployment claims that ran out on Dec. 26 when the federal funds ran out. New funds were allocated by the federal government the very next day,” he explained.

Hours after Patterson spoke to media, the EDD sent an email:

EDD will be sending emails next week to impacted individuals notifying them that phase two of the extension of federal benefit programs is coming and to look for the chance to start certifying for benefits by March 7, 2021. They will receive emails, texts, or mailed notices in a few weeks telling them when the new additional up to 11 weeks of benefits are available to them for certifying their eligibility. This group of claimants includes those who ran out of their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) prior to the end of the CARES Act on December 26 which created a gap in benefits. EDD has been working on the programming needed to essentially establish new claims incorporating the up to 11 additional weeks of benefits payable for weeks beginning December 27. Phase one of the roll-out has been completed. That includes those who still had a balance remaining on their PUA or PEUC claims on December 26, along with new claimants, and EDD continues to sweep our system daily for adding the up to 11 weeks for those running out of their initial PUA or PEUC claims since the end of 2020. In addition, we continue to engage with the Biden Administration to ensure that any new extensions or programs can be implemented efficiently. Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Office, California Employment Development Department

Patterson said he believes outdated technology within the department is a big reason for the delay.

“Same old problem: dinosaur technology. But what did the EDD call it? They conveniently called it ‘programming infrastructure,’” he said.

He also said the EDD has known about the looming delay since last month, adding when EDD members spoke to the Legislature earlier this week, they did not mention the delay. Instead, they chose to do so late on a Friday night.

More information about the Phase 2 benefit extension updates is in an EDD press release below: