SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a lengthy meeting, the California Assembly Democratic Caucus decided Assemblyman Robert Rivas will take over the speakership in the summer of 2023.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, will hold the position until the end of June.

There were previous meetings in June of this year regarding the speakership in the California Assembly. They were preceded by a statement Rivas, D-Salinas, made, saying he had enough votes to oust Rendon.

In the end, Rivas and Rendon reportedly agreed Rendon would continue as speaker until the end of the legislative session, which is Nov. 30. However, in the meeting and vote Thursday, Rendon held onto enough support to continue serving as speaker past the end of the legislative session.

“I’m pleased to retain my colleagues’ support to continue as Speaker of the California Assembly and leader of our Democratic Caucus,” said Speaker Rendon in a statement. “I will continue working for the Californians who need it most, and keep putting power in the hands of my members, especially those who are underrepresented. I look forward to working with Assemblymember Rivas in anticipation of a smooth transition in 2023. Now, it is time to work together for California.”

Rivas, now speaker designee, will take over the position on June 30 of 2023.