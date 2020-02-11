Assemblywoman, chief of staff reprimanded for sexual harassment

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, Wendy Carrillo, then a candidate for California State Assembly District 51, calls voters at her campaign headquarters in Los Angeles. The leader of California’s state Assembly on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, formally reprimanded an assemblywoman and her chief of staff for inappropriate behavior, an unwanted hug and kiss from the assemblywoman and coarse sexual comments from her top aide. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon chastised Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, a fellow Democrat from the Los Angeles area, in the reprimand letters to her and chief of staff George Esparza. He ordered both to undergo training or coaching on appropriate workplace conduct. The letters are dated Thursday but were released Friday, along with a heavily redacted incident report. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo reportedly gave unwanted hugs and kisses to one of her staffers according to a report from the Assembly Rules Committee released on Friday.

With it came a letter from the Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon reprimanding Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, and her chief of staff.

The report was heavily redacted, but it states Carrillo “hugged and kissed on the cheek” the unnamed complainant. The report goes on to say Carrillo also insisted on a “two-arm hug” from the same individual at a breakfast and dinner event.

The person who filed the complaint also said Carrillo’s Chief of Staff George Esparza, made inappropriate sexual comments such as, “You gotta know where the girls are at,” and “Are you done masturbating?”

When and where the comments were made was redacted, but according to the speaker’s office, it happened in the last 12 months.

In a letter to both Carrillo and Esparza, Speaker Rendon ordered them to undergo training on appropriate workplace conduct.

Rendon was not available to comment further.

Calls to Carillo’s office were not returned Monday evening.