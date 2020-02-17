As hundreds of Americans leave quarantined cruise ship, Elk Grove couple decides to stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- Ten buses serve as a swift escape from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

More than 300 Americans are finally leaving the tiny cabins they’ve been trapped in for nearly two weeks, quarantined over coronavirus concerns, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This new virus represents an unprecedented public health threat and we are taking aggressive action to keep these people, their families and our nation safe,” said the Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

American passengers were given the option to evacuate to the U.S. but they’ll face another 14 days in quarantine at military bases like Travis Airforce base in Fairfield.

Matthew Smith and his wife from Elk Grove chose not to leave.

“While I understand some people haven’t been in an interior cabin. I can totally sympathize with anyone who is going absolutely cabin crazy. But frankly, our greatest desire at this point is to maintain the quarantine that the Japanese health officials have established," explained Smith.

He doesn’t want to risk boarding a plane with potentially ill people or go through another quarantine.

With roughly 356 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, 70 announced Sunday, American evacuees were only allowed to leave if they were symptom-free.

“We are also concerned that the data coming out of Japan suggests that there’s a higher risk among the people on the ship and therefore their safety is of utmost importance,” said Messonnier.

The continued spread of the virus on the ship calls into question quarantine methods being used at the direction of the Japanese government.

Earlier this week, FOX40 learned roughly 1,000 crew members had not been kept in quarantine, eating meals together with masks off and working side by side.

The CDC is hoping that this second round of isolation will protect from the virus spreading any further.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know, so we need to err on the side of caution,“ said Messonnier.

As for Smith, he’s hoping his nightmare vacation will soon be over.

“They do not know how long we are going to have to stay here in Japan. It’s indefinite until the CDC makes a decision on that,” said Smith.

A spokesperson with Travis Air Force base says they’re expecting the evacuees to arrive sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The new arrivals will be housed separately from the other roughly 200 evacuees who’ve been on the base since February 7th.