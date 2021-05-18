At least one person killed in party bus shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person is dead after a birthday celebration on a party bus in Oakland ended in gunfire.

The shooting started on I-580 near the MacArthur exit just after midnight on Tuesday.

The driver of the party bus pulled into the Oakland Police Department’s Eastmont Station parking lot after the shooting.

People on the scene told KRON4 the birthday girl was one of the people who was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol as the bus full of bullet holes and shattered glass sits in the police department parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.