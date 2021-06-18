Attempted murder charge filed in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in an unprovoked attack earlier this week in San Francisco has been charged with attempted murder.

In a statement released Friday, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced the filing of the following charges against Daniel Cauich: attempted murder, battery causing serious bodily injury, and elder abuse.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

“We are devastated by this recent, horrific attack. We stand with the AAPI community and the vulnerable elderly community which, around the nation, have faced too many tragic incidents like this one over the past year,” said District Attorney Boudin. “We will continue to work tirelessly in prosecuting this case and also to develop new strategies and tools to prevent crime.”

Officers on Wednesday responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers arrested 35-year-old Cauich.

Cauich, who has a long criminal history, was awaiting trial on burglary charges when a judge released him from jail last week.

Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.