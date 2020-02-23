Attempted murder suspect arrested after 911 tip, Fairfield police say

Fairfield police said they arrested a suspect Saturday after he fled from the scene of an attempted murder. He was found after a resident saw him and called police.

According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Travis broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Gregory Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Several people were inside the apartment and Travis began a fight with one of them after grabbing a knife.

Police said Travis stabbed the person multiple times and then fled the area. The victim was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to recover.

A few hours later around 1 a.m., a resident saw Travis near Pennsylvania Avenue and Tabor Avenue and called police. Travis was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary, according to police.