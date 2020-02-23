Attempted murder suspect arrested after 911 tip, Fairfield police say

California Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fairfield police said they arrested a suspect Saturday after he fled from the scene of an attempted murder. He was found after a resident saw him and called police.

According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Travis broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Gregory Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Several people were inside the apartment and Travis began a fight with one of them after grabbing a knife.

Police said Travis stabbed the person multiple times and then fled the area. The victim was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to recover.

A few hours later around 1 a.m., a resident saw Travis near Pennsylvania Avenue and Tabor Avenue and called police. Travis was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary, according to police.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News