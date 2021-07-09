Attorney breaks down politicians’ plans for homelessness in California

In Sacramento alone, it’s estimated that at least 5,000 people are on the streets every night, with no stable place to call home.

It’s a problem everyone wants a solution to, but few want those answers to be close to their neighborhoods.

Sacramento Mayor Darell Steinberg has faced criticism for not opening shelters fast enough in extreme weather, not providing water and indiscriminate sweeps of homeless camps in the city.

Steinberg has recently talked about a new plan in which the city would be obligated to offer someone housing, and that person would be obligated to take it.

Charting a path forward for our unhoused neighbors has also led Republican candidates who want to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom to share proposals that some say cross the line when it comes to civil liberties.

John Cox introduced a plan for those without shelter that would, in essence, force them into treatment to get housing, creating a system similar to a conservatorship.

Similarly, Doug Ose said he wants to compel treatment for an unhoused person when necessary.

Former Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner said homeless people are destroying Venice Beach and that they should be moved to “big open fields.”

To help us sort out the legalities of these proposals, attorney Justin Ward, who has taken the fight for homeless rights to court, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.