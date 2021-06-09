Attorney discusses SCOTUS ruling against immigrants with temporary status

The United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents.

If California were to lose just a portion of those living in the state under Temporary Protected Status — just those from El Salvador — the Center for American Progress estimates $2.4 billion dollars of the state’s GDP would disappear with them.

California has more than 57,000 TPS recipients.

CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, says the SCOTUS decision is a huge blow to the immigrant community.

Andres Guerra, an attorney with CHIRLA’s Sacramento office, joined Sonseeahray to discuss what this means for thousands who’ve become accustomed to calling California home.

