Attorney general reveals proposals for statewide police reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his push of proposals for police departments across the state on Monday.

Among them is a proposal to decertify police officers for serious misconduct, a system the state does not have. Becerra said what that looks like is to be determined.

“It could take any number of forms,” Becerra explained. “You could think of other professions that require certification or licensing, certainly there would be a due process requirement and any decertification, there would be a collection of facts and evidence.”

Becerra is also calling on agencies to require officers to intervene if another is using excessive force, along with a ban on the use of the chokehold technique and limiting the use of canines. He also wants agencies to place limits on how officers respond to crowd control tactics, with guidance on rubber bullets, tear gas and batons.

The attorney general suggested the state reexamine the role of police in addressing homelessness and mental health issues. He said officers are not trained to be social workers or mental health specialists.

“They are trained to protect and they are trained to use force,” Becerra said.

When asked about reconsidering officers’ qualified immunity, which usually protects them in use of force cases, and the idea of appointing independent prosecutors to review deadly force cases, Becerra said everything should be on the table.

“I welcome all ideas,” Becerra said. “Some will get adopted, others won’t.”

State law will adopt some of the recommendations beginning in January, including more officer training on de-escalation and implicit bias. Becerra said law enforcement doesn’t have to wait until then to apply his suggestions.