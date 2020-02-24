Fairfield authorities searching for suspect who fled fatal hit-and-run

Fairfield police said they are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal collision. (Photo by Fairfield police)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Police identify him as 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellez.

According to police, Tellez was involved in a fatal collision Sunday on West Texas Street near First Street and fled the scene around 2 p.m. He left behind the car, but police said they don’t know if he may have access to other ones.

He was last seen wearing all gray clothing and currently has a mohawk and goatee. Police said Tellez has connections to the Fairfield and Oroville areas but aren’t sure of his current whereabouts.

Police are warning residents to not approach or contact him but to call police if they see him. If you see him in the Fairfield area call 707-428-7300.