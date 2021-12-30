Authorities: Skier who went missing near Northstar presumed dead

Placer County officials are searching for missing skier Rory Angelotta, 43, went missing Christmas Day near Northstar.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it suspended emergency rescue operations for the skier who went missing near Northstar Ski Resort.

Rory Angelotta, 43, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported. He was going to go skiing before meeting friends for dinner.

They reported him missing when he didn’t show up.

Investigators said Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at Comstock Lift around 11:30 a.m., but no other activity was detected on the pass.

An “emergency ping” on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off. Officials said Angelotta’s car was found parked in the resort’s parking lot.

A search for Angelotta lasted several days amid high winds and whiteout conditions. According to the sheriff’s office, about 220 people have dedicated over 13,000 hours searching.

“It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are still planning a recovery operation at the resort.

This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to bring Rory home. Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made. Our hearts go out to the family. Placer County Sheriff’s Office