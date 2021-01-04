Avalanche warning, winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued an avalanche warning and winter weather advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe into Tuesday morning.

The service says a storm moving into the Tahoe Basin on Monday will bring heavy snow and gale-force winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday far south as Mammoth Lakes and as far north as Susanville, California.

As much as 18 inches of snow is expected at elevations higher than 7,000 feet, with 2 to 8 inches below 6,000 feet.