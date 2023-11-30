(FOX40.COM) — As Christmas approaches, online shopping tends to increase nationwide, and those who make their livelihood from fraudulent schemes such as handmade gift scams, food ordering scams, or auction scams are very aware.

The Better Business Bureau, which is a non-profit organization that has a self-described mission to advance consumer trust in the marketplace, has curated a list of tips to help online shoppers avoid becoming victims to predatory scammers.

Spot legitimate retailers and protect your information

The next time you end up on a checkout screen, ask this important question: Is this seller trustworthy? The BBB says asking that question alone can help customers avoid being swindled during their online shopping.

Another tip offered by the BBB to customers is to check for the “BBB Seal,” which is given to brands that have met the organization’s Standards For Trust. The seal can typically be found on the brand’s homepage or social media profile.

Look out for these red flags when shopping online

When navigating a website, the BBB says to look out for these potential red flags

Being redirected to another domain — always check the address bar when shopping online

Spelling errors, complicated navigation or broken images or links

Pop-ups, questionable advertising

Requests for personal data information like social security numbers or irrelevant financial details

Unusual payment methods like wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gift cards

Check these points when shopping on social media

Many social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, now offer shopping features that allow users to buy products directly from their platforms. But the BBB says this can pose some risks to consumers.

Here are some points to consider when shopping through social media, according to the BBB.

Visit the brand’s profile or bio. BBB Accredited Businesses often use this space to highlight their BBB Seal.

Tune into reviews and comments

Use direct messaging. This allows more direct access to brands for questions, feedback, or concerns.

Use the social platform’s payment portal. Most platforms can protect you with enhanced security, but always be careful to verify where you are checking out.