Baby dies after being left in hot car in Fullerton

A child under 2 years old died after being left in a hot car in Fullerton Wednesday, officials said.

Police responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. about a child left inside a car on the 400 block of West Wilshire Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department. When officers arrived, the child was already outside of the car but was unresponsive.

Officers attempted to conduct CPR but were unsuccessful, and the child was later pronounced deceased, officials said.

The child’s family members did stay at the scene and were cooperating with officials, according to police. Investigators said a family member called 911 when they realized the child had been left in the car.

“It’s very important for parents to be very vigilant,” Sgt. Eric Bridges said.

The investigation is ongoing. Information about the child’s age, gender and family was not yet available.

