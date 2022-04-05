Want your baby’s name to be unique? Then you’ll want to steer clear of these choices, which are expected to be the most popular in California for babies born in 2022.

The Social Security Administration publishes the top list of baby names every year based on applications they get for newborns’ social security numbers. However, there’s a lag. (Right now, they only have data through 2020 online.) Names.org, which put the list together, looks at data from the SSA over the past five years, and analyzes which names are growing in popularity in order to put its predictions together.

The boy names it expects to be most popular in California this year are:

Noah Liam Mateo Sebastian Ethan Julian Benjamin Oliver Elijah Alexander

Some of those names are expected to rank high nationwide, like Noah and Liam, while others are more unique to California’s list, like Mateo and Sebastian.

For girls, the top names in California are expected to be:

Olivia Camila Emma Mia Sophia Luna Isabella Amelia Ava Mila

The No. 2 girl name, Camila, is one that’s expected to be much more popular in California than in other states. It was also the second-most popular girl name for California babies in 2020, according to Social Security records.

All these names may sound familiar to you now, but none of them were on the list of top names in 1960, the oldest year of data available from the Social Security Administration. Back then, the most popular boys names were David, Michael and John. The most popular girls names were Karen, Susan and Lisa.