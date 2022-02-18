Bakersfield police release video of homicide to illustrate cycle of gang violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday released a video of a deadly shooting from 2014 — believed to be related to another homicide this year — to help show the cycle of gang violence occurring in the community.

The video shows Errol Scorza and Abel Trujillo, wearing the white shirt, exchanging gunfire on Dec. 6, 2014, just before noon on L Street near 8th Street in Central Bakersfield, according to BPD. Trujillo did not survive his injuries.

When law enforcement is unable to release surveillance video and other video accounts of a crime due to possibly jeopardizing an investigation or court proceedings, it leaves the community in the dark about what is really happening in the city, according to BPD.

Scorza was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a plea deal in November 2015 and was recently released before being found dead in Central Bakersfield, according to BPD.

On Jan. 26, 2022, Scorza, 30, was found dead around 8 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds on M Street near 9th Street in Central Bakersfield, according to BPD and the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Police believe Scorza’s murder is related to the killing of Trujillo in 2014.

No arrests have been made in Scorza’s murder, according to BPD. The department is asking for the community’s help finding the ones responsible and to help bring closure to the families involved.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-237-7111, on the department’s website, or provide information anonymously through Kern Secret Witness hotline 661-322-4040.