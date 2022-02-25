SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two bartenders have been arrested after allegedly serving alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a suspected DUI crash, according to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The bartenders are accused of selling the alcohol on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Final Edition bar at 412 Larkfield Center near Santa Rosa.

Officials say the minor was arrested that night following a crash on Old Redwood Highway that caused major injuries to a man riding a horse.

Police officers responded following reports of a hit-and-run crash. At the time, the victim was involved in an annual march honoring the Virgin Guadalupe with about 100 other people.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. The horse was taken by the victim’s associates.

Investigators identified the driver as 20-year-old Troy Hale of Santa Rosa.

Officers learned that Hale had possibly been drinking at the Final Edition and contacted ABC leading to an investigation being opened.

Officials say Hale allegedly caused the crash and was arrested for felony DUI after officers found his car parked in north Santa Rosa.

Hale had been on pretrial release at the time of the incident for having a loaded gun in public from an arrest in July 2021.

Officials say Hale was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

ABC agents identified the bartenders as 41-year-old Jason James Correia of Santa Rosa and 38-year-old Mandy McClish of Santa Rosa.

“Preventing youth access to alcohol and protecting communities from the dangers associated with these violations is a high priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant, and carefully check identifications to prevent minors from gaining access to alcohol at their establishments.”

An accusation against the alcoholic beverage license at the bar has been filed. This could result in the bar’s liquor license being suspended.

For the full press release, visit the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Facebook page.