Bay Area hospitals fined $184K for hiding workers’ virus infections

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Officials have fined two Kaiser Permanente Bay Area hospitals more than $184,000 in recent months for failing to report when employees were infected with COVID-19.

The Mercury News reports Cal/OSHA fined the health care giant’s San Jose facility more than $85,000 after it kept quiet when one of its employees was hospitalized with COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

Cal/OSHA also fined Kaiser’s hospital in Antioch $56,000 after the hospital failed to immediately report that two employees were hospitalized with coronavirus.

Santa Clara County officials fined the San Jose hospital $43,000 after it kept quiet about a coronavirus outbreak that has infected 60 employees, including one who died.