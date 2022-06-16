SANTA CLARA, Calif (KRON) — The Bay Area will host World Cup games in 2026, FIFA announced on Thursday. Levi’s Stadium will be one of 16 stadiums to host games.

The competition will be hosted in cities through the United States, Canada and Mexico. The other host sites in the tournament are:

Vancouver (BC Place)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Guadalajara (Estadoi Akron)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer)

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Toronto (BMO Field)

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York (MetLife Stadium)

Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014 and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers. It has hosted events such as WrestleMania, the College Football Playoff National Championship and the Super Bowl. Soccer events such as the Gold Cup title game and Copa America Centenario were also held there.

“From 2017 when we first unveiled our participation in the United Bid, to 2021 when we hosted FIFA and showed their delegation around our beautiful region, the Bay Area 2026 Bid team has remained confident that this day would come,” said Al Guido, 49ers President and Bay Area Host Committee Board President.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first one with 48 teams. It will be the second time the event has been hosted by the United States. The first time was in 1994.

The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Qatar and will begin on November 21. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the U.S. Men’s National Team will return to the field in Qatar. As a host country, the U.S. will automatically qualify in 2026.