MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office this week opened an investigation into officers from the Antioch Police Department and the Pittsburgh Police Department.

The ongoing criminal investigation of the sworn law enforcement officers pertains to a broad range of offenses involving crimes of moral turpitude.

Moral turpitude is legally defined as a “phrase that describes wicked, deviant behavior constituting an immoral, unethical, or unjust departure from ordinary social standards such that it would shock a community.”

Both involved police departments and cities have cooperated with the investigation “to ensure minimal disruption to their respective communities,” according to a statement from the Contra Costa DA.

The investigation includes a review of both active and closed cases to determine whether those cases are now compromised.

“The Pittsburg Police Department is aware of a joint criminal investigation being conducted by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office along with the FBI,” said the Pittsburg Police Department in a statement published on Instagram. “The investigation involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg Police Officers. Anytime there is any allegation of criminal misconduct, that is something our organization takes extremely seriously.”



The three Pittsburg officers being investigated have been placed on administrative leave.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the DA’s office declined to release additional details, but stated it will continue to work in conjunction with federal authorities.