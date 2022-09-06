MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.

Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Brown was soon identified as a suspect in the shooting by police. Detectives were able to find him in Modesto, and the city’s officers helped Pittsburg police arrest him.

Pittsburg police said they are still investigating and asked anyone with information to call them at 925-646-2441.